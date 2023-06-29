Gehlot government deeply indulged in corruption: Nadda

Claiming that the 9-year of Modi Government has been

unmatched in the post independent history, Bharatiya Janata Party National President J P Nadda today alleged that the Gehlot Government was steeped in corruption.

“The Gehlot Government has given a license of corruption to each of the MLAs to does not only one work but also on many works by all means of bribe system,” Nadda told a party’s public meeting amid drizzling in Bharatpur.

“No work is done without bribe in Rajasthan Government, keep Gehlot as the Chief Minister…. Loot, loot as much as you want. This is true,” Nadda categorically said asked the public to give their consent by raising their voice.

“On one hand, the Modi Government is heading towards alround development with the best economy in the world at the fifth position, while the Gehlot government is running on corruption and bribe,” he compared.

“Law is not one in Rajasthan, for the Hindu festivals there are all restrictions, and for other religions it is much more different. Thus, this is becasue of the Gehlot government’s appeasement policies,” he further lamented.

“As per the National Crime Records Bureau, Rajasthan stands first in rape cases in the country; women are not safe anywhere besides SCs/STs are facing atrocities,” he added.

Appealing the public to cast a vote in favour of Modi’s policies and alround development, the party President said, “If you vote to RJD, means you are strengthening Lalu family; if to Samajwadi Party that means to Akhilesh’s welfare; to Uddhav Thakare Shiv Sena means Uddhav; to NCP means Sharad Pawar family development; to Telengana party, means to KCR scions, to Trinmool, means Mamta Banerjee, and to Congress means Gandhi dynasty.”

“It is only the BJP does not represent any genealogy, and any committed party worker like me be the President, any chayawala becomes PM. And if you vote to Modi, that means you vote for the nation, and for your children,” he justified family lineage in other national political parties.

Assuring the public, Nadda asked, “Modiji’s government is running strongly, isn’t it? Gehlot government is running on corruption with the money of Modi’s development. If you want to eradicate the corrupt Congress government, then blow up lotus in Rajasthan in upcoming assembly polls.”

“Remember nine years of Modi government’s commitment for Bemisal, Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan,” he who listed all the Modi Government schemes in his over 28 minutes speech said.