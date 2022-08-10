Gang of ATM fraudsters busted, 91 ATM cards recovered

The Haryana Police have busted a gang of ATM fraudsters with the arrest of three accused in the Palwal district. The police recovered 91 ATM cards and a Paytm swipe machine from their possession.

Disclosing this on Wednesday, a Haryana Police spokesperson said the arrested fraudsters have been identified as Saleem, Abbas and Rashid, all residents of the Palwal district. They used to change the ATM of innocent and unassuming bank account holders during cash withdrawal to dupe them of their hard-earned money.

On 13 July , Ranjeet Singh of Krishna Colony, Palwal had lodged a complaint that when he went to withdraw Rs 5,000 cash from an ATM of a nationalised bank, three persons were already present there who replaced his ATM card with another. Later, they withdrew Rs 80,000 from his bank account.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, a police team based on the intelligence and other inputs succeeded in arresting the trio involved in the ATM swapping cases from a car, the spokesperson said.

The police recovered 30 ATM cards from different banks and a swipe machine from Saleem, 31 ATM cards from Rashid and 30 ATM cards from Abbas.

During the primary probe, it was revealed that the accused had a criminal background and had executed many ATM thefts in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi. In Haryana, they were active in the Faridabad, Gurugram and Palwal districts. The accused will be taken into police remand to find out their involvement in other cases, he added.