Odisha: Interstate ATM looter gang busted, five held

An interstate ATM theft gang was busted in Odisha’s Bhubaneshwar and five of the accused were arrested, said the police on Tuesday.

According to the police, around Rs 6,13,000 and a pistol were recovered from the accused.

“On January 11, there were two separate cases of ATM theft reported under the Soro and Khaira police station limits. There was a theft of around Rs 10 lakh. Immediately, we formed two teams to nab the accused. We also chased the accused by forming checkpoints. However, the accused managed to flee by taking the police personnel at gunpoint,” said Sagarika Nath, Superintendent of Police, Balasore.

“Later, we coordinated with the neighbouring districts and formed multiple blocking points. Due to this, they had to abandon their vehicle near the Khutha police station in Mayurbhanj. We seized the vehicle, and based on that, with the help of CCTV footage, our dog squad, and a cyber team, we learned that there were six people involved in it,” she added.

Advertisement

SP Nath further said that five of the accused were arrested in Bhubaneshwar.

“Accordingly, we have apprehended five of the accused from Bhubaneshwar. We have also recovered around Rs 6,13,000. We’ve also recovered a pistol. The gang particularly belongs to the Nuh and Mewat districts of Haryana, and there have been multiple cases registered against it in several states,” said the SP.

Further probes are underway.

More details are awaited.