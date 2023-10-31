Gadkari lays foundation stone for 26 national highway projects in Assam

Union Minister for Roads Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 26 National Highway projects with an investment of more than Rs 17,500 crore in Guwahati on Tuesday.

The Dibrugarh-Tinsukia-Ledo project aims to enhance interstate connectivity between Upper Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, boost strategic presence, and promote trade and tourism.

The Silchar to Lailapur section will connect the Barak Valley with Mizoram, fostering socio-economic growth. NH-515 in Dhemaji District will improve connectivity between North Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

The NH-137 will enhance connectivity in the Dima Hasao Region and provide an alternate route to Western Manipur.

The Paikan to Guwahati Airport section will facilitate the Multi-Modal Logistics Park in Jogighopa. Additionally, the construction of new bridges will alleviate congestion and enhance trade, tourism, and socio-economic progress in the region.