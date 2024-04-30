Congress member arrested in Guwahati for circulating manipulated video of Amit Shah

A member of the Congress has been apprehended in Guwahati in connection with a manipulated video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah that was being circulated on social media platforms.

Identified as Reetom Singh, the individual was arrested by Assam Police from Guwahati’s Khanapara area, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The arrest was confirmed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who made the announcement on X, a social media platform. Sarma stated, “Assam police have arrested an individual named Sri Reetom Singh in connection with the fake video involving Honorable Home Minister Shri Amit Shah.” The arrest took place around 4 pm.

Reetom Singh, aged 31, is reported to be a Congress party member. Responding to the arrest, Congress demanded the immediate release of Reetom Singh.

The manipulated video allegedly altered a segment of Amit Shah’s speech where he addressed reservation policies in Telangana, creating a false impression that the Home Minister was advocating the cessation of reservations for backward classes, particularly Muslims.

Following the circulation of the fake video, several BJP-governed states initiated first information reports.

The BJP filed a complaint with the Election Commission, accusing the Congress of disseminating a “deep fake and morphed” video of Shah with the intention of disrupting the electoral process.

Charges have been filed under sections 153A, 171G, and 505(1)(b) of the Indian Penal Code, along with section 66F of the Information Technology Act, pertaining to promoting enmity between different groups, making false statements regarding candidates, and circulating statements likely to incite offense, respectively.

Notably, Home Minister Shah on Tuesday said that desperation to win elections is making the Congress resort to fake video election campaigns.