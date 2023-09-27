From Satinder Pal to Goldy Brar to Nijjar, Canada’s double standards while talking terror: S Jaishankar

S. Jaishankar, India’s minister of external affairs on Tuesday expressed concern and exposed double standards of Canada saying it refuses to listen to India when we want most wanted terrorists back residing respectfully in Canada. He also spoke about the spread of Khalistani terrorism in Canada and stated that political expediency should not be taken into consideration when deciding how to respond to terrorism and extremism.

In the midst of an ongoing dispute with Canada over Justin Trudeau’s public accusation against India of killing Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Jaishankar reaffirmed at the UN India’s opposition to Canada becoming a safe haven for terrorists.

When it states that Goldy Brar travelled to Canada on August 15, 2017, the dossier specifies the terrorists that were referenced. Goldy Brar, a Lawrence Bishnoi gang member who was active, murdered the district head of the Youth Congress in Faridkot to exact revenge for the death of his cousin.

To avoid being discovered, the dreaded terrorist uses programmes for encrypted communication. According to the dossier, Goldy Brar fled Canada for America and is attempting to establish a new hideout in California. He’s supposed to construct a new hiding place in California, USA. California’s Fresno City is where his location was discovered. Goldy Brar has attempted to legitimately appeal for asylum in California. He has spoken with legal professionals about this, it stated.

According to the report, Landa is connected with Harwinder Singh, who lives in Pakistan. The dossier listed Landa’s criminal history and stated that in a 2022 Facebook post, Landa had “claimed responsibility for the murder of Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri on 04/11/2022 in Amritsar.”

By uploading a Facebook post, he admitted fault and warned that “this is just the beginning.” It said, “Those who accept security and believe they will be saved should also remember that it is now their turn.

A close friend of the deceased Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Satinder Pal Singh, 66, is a Vancouver resident. He was a former terrorist who left for Canada in 1974 before coming back to India in 1979. He returned to Canada during Operation Blue Star. “He developed into a zealot and began spreading the word about Khalistan in Canadian Gurdwaras. In 1986, Dr. Sohan Singh proposed him for election to the panthic committee, according to the dossier. He frequently travels to Pakistan and is in touch with Sikh militant commanders who live there.