India committed to bringing back Indians stranded in Russia: MEA

India on Thursday reaffirmed its commitment to bring back all Indians who are stranded in the conflict zone in Russia.

”As far as the question regarding Indian nationals is concerned, we are very actively pursuing these matters at various levels, including with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Ministry of Defence and several other organisations there,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing.

He said India is committed to bringing back all the people who have gotten in touch with the Indian authorities and want to be released. Ten such individuals have already returned to India.

The spokesperson said India has been assured by the Russian side that the other Indians who are there will also be released and allowed to return home.

According to reports, some Indians have been working as support staff to the Russian Army on frontlines in the midst of the ongoing war in Ukraine. They have also been forced to fight alongside Russian troops.