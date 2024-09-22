From Jantar Mantar, Kejriwal questions BJP on incarceration of AAP leaders

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s National Convener Arvind Kejriwal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of a conspiracy to send honest AAP leaders to demoralise the party and thereby win elections.

Addressing the Janata Ki Adalat organised by AAP at the Jantar Mantar here on Sunday, he said he resigned from the post of chief minister as he had no greed for power or the CM’s chair. He joined politics to serve the country, he added.

The AAP chief said with due respect he would like to ask Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat five questions. The questions are as follows:

Is it right for the BJP and the PM to break legislators away from other parties to topple their governments through allurement or use of ED and CBI threat?

Does the RSS agree with the BJP’s strategy to induct those political leaders who it once regarded as corrupt?

Is the BJP’s rule for retirement age applied on L K Advani also applicable for Modi?

Whether the RSS has ever stopped the saffron party from indulging in such wrongdoings?

Admitting that he is not a politician, Kejriwal said it hurts him when he is called corrupt or a thief. He is heartbroken at the moment which is why he had resigned from the post of the Delhi CM.

Kejriwal said during the past decade he earned respect but does not even own a house in the national capital. “I will leave the CM’s bungalow in a few days though I don’t even have a house of my own. I have earned only love in ten years, the result of which is that I am getting calls from so many people asking me to move into their houses,” he said.

He told the audience that he would leave his official residence at the start of Navratri and come to stay at a house of one of them.

The AAP chief further said that he wanted the people of the city to tell him whether he is honest or dishonest.

While announcing his resignation, Kejriwal had said he won’t become the chief minister again until people of the city give him the certificate of honesty.