Friend of Union Minister’s son shot dead in their Lucknow house

Afriend of Vikas Kishore, son of Union Minister Kaushal Kishore, Vinay Srivastava was shot dead in the minister’s house on Friday.

The licensed pistol of the minister’s son has been found on the spot.

The incident took place on Friday morning in the Begaria village in Thakurganj area in Lucknow and the police were notified when neighbours heard gun shots.

A team of forensic experts and senior police officials were present on the spot and four persons have been detained for questioning.

Further details are awaited.

Kaushal Kishore’s other son Akash had died in 2020 to alcohol and drugs.