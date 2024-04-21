Rajnath to file nomination from Lucknow LS seat on 29 April

Defence Minister and BJP candidate from Lucknow Rajnath Singh will file his nomination papers from the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat on 29 April.

This will be the third time Rajnath Singh will contest the prestigious Lucknow Lok Sabha seat, previously represented by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Polling for the Lucknow LS seat will be held in the fifth phase on 20 May. Nominations for the fifth phase will commence on 26 April.

Advertisement

BJP’s Lucknow City president Anand Dwivedi said that Rajnath Singh will file his nomination on 29 April.

A large number of workers, including ministers, the mayor, MLAs, and senior party officials, will gather at the state headquarters in Hazratganj at 10.00 am on 29 April.

Accompanied by a large crowd, Rajnath Singh will proceed towards the Collectorate, riding the party’s grand chariot, to file his nomination in the presence of senior leaders and party officials, Dwivedi said.

Singh has not yet campaigned in his constituency, but his family members have been conducting an intensive campaign in Lucknow.