Fresh date announced for NEET-PG 2024, exam to be held now on August 11

Announcing the revised schedule for the conduct of the NEET-PG 2024 entrance examination, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Friday said the exam will be held on August 11 in two shifts.

The NEET-PG exam was set to be held on June 23 but was postponed as a “precautionary measure”.

The cut-off date for the purpose of eligibility to appear in the NEET-PG 2024 exam held for admission to postgraduate medical programmes in government or private medical colleges remains August 15.

Advertisement

In a fresh notice on Friday, the NBEMS said, “In continuation of NBEMS notice dated 22.06.2024, the conduct of NEET-PG 2024 examination has been rescheduled. The NEET-PG 2024 shall now be conducted on 11th August 2024 in two shifts. The cut-off date for the purpose of eligibility to appear in the NEET-PG 2024 shall continue to be 15th August 2024.”

“Further details regarding the conduct of examination in two shifts shall be published on NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in in due course,” the notice further said.

The Centre had postponed the NEET-PG 2024 examinations following controversy regarding alleged exam “irregularities” in the NEET-UG exam held on May 5.

The Union Health Ministry on June 22 had announced that the NEET-PG entrance exam scheduled to be held on June 23 has been postponed and a new date will be notified at the earliest.

In a statement, the Health Ministry had said, “Taking into consideration, the recent incidents of allegations regarding the integrity of certain competitive examinations, Ministry of Health has decided to undertake a thorough assessment of the robustness of processes of NEET-PG entrance examination, conducted by National Board of Examination for medical students.”

The Ministry had said it has accordingly been decided, as “precautionary measure” to postpone the NEET-PG entrance examination, scheduled to be held on June 23.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducted the NEET-UG examination, is facing criticism over alleged irregularities. This prompted a series of protests across the country, with demonstrators and political parties demanding to disband the NTA.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on July 8 a batch of pleas alleging paper leaks and irregularities in the NEET-UG exam.