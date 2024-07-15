NEET-UG-2024: SC issues notice on NTA plea for transfer of cases from Rajasthan HC

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice on the National Resting Agency’s plea seeking the transfer of NEET-UG 2024-related cases pending before the Rajasthan High Court to itself (the top court).

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justice J B Pardiwala, and Justice Manoj Misra issued the notice to the petitioners before the Rajasthan High Court and tagged the transfer petitions with the already pending matters in the issue.

A batch of petitions was filed before the high court challenging the NEET-UD 2024 examination. The NTA now moved the top court seeking the transfer of the petitions to itself so that they could be heard along with the pending matters.

The top court is seized of batch of petitions seeking direction to recall NEET-UG 2024 results and to conduct the examination afresh, alleging paper leak and other irregularities and malpractices in the conduct of the exam.

The candidates who appeared in the NEET-UG 2024 have approached the top court raising the issue of malpractices and irregularities in the conduct of the exam.

NEET-UG examination, conducted by NTA, is the ax step towards admissions in MBBS, BDS AYUSH, and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.

The NEET-UG, 2024 was held across 4,750 centres on May 5 and around 24 lakh candidates appeared in it.