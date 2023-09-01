Free installation of rooftop solar plants to begin in Chandigarh in September

The Chandigarh Renewable Energy Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST) will be starting the free installation of rooftop solar plants from the second week of September. 22.5 years has been finalised as the build-operate-transfer (BOT) period .

A total of 1,300 applications had been submitted to CREST for the free installation of rooftop solar systems that will produce 8.5 MWp (megawatt peak) of solar power.

The Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission approved the installation of rooftop solar systems that are connected to the grid in Chandigarh in January using the RESCO (renewable energy service company) concept.

Advertisement

Grid-connected rooftop solar system installation in Chandigarh was authorized by the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission in January using the RESCO (renewable energy service company) business model.

In June, CREST was to select a firm to carry out the project, but it was unable to agree on the BOT period. CREST wanted 20 years, but the corporation wanted 23 years.

The administration has now requested that CREST finalize 22.5 years as the BOT duration and begin work as soon as possible in order to fix the situation.

According to a senior CREST officer, the company would shortly begin the installation work after receiving approval from the UT administration.

The rooftop solar power plant will be developed, installed, financed, and operated by the private company as part of the RESCO model for a brief BOT time.

The homeowner will be granted access to power during this time at a consistent rate of Rs 3.23 per unit, and after the BOT term is through, ownership of the plant will be transferred to the customer without any additional fees. The system’s anticipated lifespan is over 25 years, thus the benefactor will have access to free solar energy for at least 2.5 years.

Currently, domestic consumers pay 2.75 per unit for purchases under 151, 4.25 per unit for purchases between 151 and 400, and 4.65 per unit for purchases exceeding 400.

Residents can still apply for the solar plant installation at www.solar.chd.gov.in.

The UT administration mandated the construction of rooftop solar plants in residential units 500 square yards and larger, as well as in group housing societies, in May 2016. In contrast to the seven years when homeowners received a 30% installation subsidy, the plant will now be installed for free following RESCO’s acceptance. Installing a 1 kWp plant costs Rs 60,000, but with subsidies, it only costs Rs 42,000.