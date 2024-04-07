Adani Group to build world’s largest renewable energy project in Gujarat

Adani Group is set to invest about Rs 2.3 trillion through 2030 in India’s most ambitious renewable energy expansion and solar and wind manufacturing capacity addition ever, reports said.

Vneet Jaain, Managing Director of Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), India’s largest renewable energy company, said the company will invest about Rs 1.5 trillion in expanding capacity to generate electricity from solar energy and wind power at Khavda in Gujarat’s Kutch to 30 gigawatts from 2 GW currently, and another Rs 50,000 crore in 6-7 GW of similar projects elsewhere in the country.

AGEL currently has an operating portfolio of 10,934 megawatts, and is targeting 45 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

Out of this, 30 GW will come up at just one location at Khavda – the world’s largest renewable energy project.

On the other hand, Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL), a unit in the group’s flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd, will invest close to Rs 30,000 crore in expanding solar cell and wind turbine manufacturing capacity at Mundra in Gujarat.

Jaain said to support these plans, as well as, meet requirements of other domestic renewable players and export market, ANIL plans to expand its cell and module manufacturing facility at Mundra to 10 GW by 2026-27 from current 4 GW.

Besides solar manufacturing, ANIL is also doubling capacity to make windmills that generate electricity from wind, to 5 GW in three-and-a-half years, he said.

Notably, Adani’s renewable energy plans are the most ambitious by any corporate in the country which is targeting to generate 500 GW of electricity from non-fossil sources by 2030 as part of a broader plan of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

In terms of the project’s site, Khavda is spread over 538 square kilometres which is the equivalent of five times the area that the city of Paris does, and will at peak generate 81 billion units that can power entire nations such as Belgium, Chile and Switzerland.

AGEL’s other project sites are in Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu. The AGEL MD said the 30 GW planned at Khavda would comprise 26 GW of solar and 4 GW of wind capacity. Its existing operational portfolio comprises 7,393 MW solar, 1,401 MW wind and 2,140 MW wind-solar hybrid capacity.

The 2 GW capacity commissioned at Khavda recently is based on solar power, the project is also setting up wind energy capacity at the same location.

The company has already installed windmills and aims to start generating power later this year.

With the commissioning of capacity at Khavda, Adani Green’s operating portfolio stands at 10.9 GW.

The company aims to generate 45 GW of renewable energy by 2030, with Khavda accounting for most of it.