A four-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by a teenager in a village in Baldev area in Mathura.

The police have registered an FIR and the 14-year-old accused has been sent to the juvenile home.

According to the police spokesman, the 14-year-old spotted the boy playing outside his house on Friday. He lured the young boy to a secluded place where he allegedly sexually assaulted him.

The teenager fled, leaving the young victim crying and bleeding.

When the boy’s mother asked the boy why he was crying, he narrated his ordeal. She immediately called and informed the police.

The victim has been sent for medical examination. The police said the families of both, live within 100 metres from each other