UP Police interrogating family members of Sagar, one of the intruders in Parliament

Uttar Pradesh Police was interrogating the family members of Sagar Sharma, one of the assailants who intruded in the Parliament on the anniversary of Parliament attack of 2001 on Wednesday.

Police here confirmed that one of the two youths who entered the Parliament and spread anarchy is a resident of Alambam, Lucknow.

This young man named Sagar, aged around 27, drives an e-rickshaw in the city. Sagar stays along with his father, mother and sister. Father works as a carpenter.

Sources said that as soon as the information about the incident was received, the police reached his house in Alambagh.

The police is interrogating his family while a team from Delhi is expected tonight. However, police refused to divulge anything about the youth or his

According to family members of Sagar, he told them that he was going to Delhi to attend a protest rally outside the Parliament.