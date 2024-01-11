Delhi Police meet with UP Police’s Meerut range on LS polls

To ensure communication, cooperation, coordination and inter-force collaboration, in view of the forthcoming Lok sabha elections, the deputy commissioners of the Eastern Range of Delhi Police on Thursday attended the meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Police’s Meerut Range on Thursday at Ghaziabad.

The meeting was chaired by the Additional Commissioner of Police Ghaziabad Dinesh Kumar, in which various aspects with regard to law and order, security and other important issues were discussed by the officials.

Delhi Police officials including DCP North- East, DCP East and DCP Shahadara exchanged intelligence and shared concerns with officers of UP Police, as the area under the Eastern range includes areas that fall on the Delhi-UP border.

Advertisement

Such meetings are likely include discussions on identification of sensitive areas and those inlets where the criminals likely slip in and out from the neighboring states as well as patterns of crime and evolving styles.

Meanwhile, the vigil has been stepped in wake of the upcoming Republic-Day celebrations across the national capital. The police have been keeping an eye on the suspicious activities, especially at the sensitive areas in a bid to thwart any risk to the security.

Intensive picketing is being carried out at several points in view of the Republic Day with appropriate measures put in place.