Four booked for using fake documents to get voter card

The Delhi Police on Thursday registered a case against four people for using fake documents to obtain voter identity cards in the Saheen Bagh area of South East Delhi, the police said, adding that the action was followed by a complaint from Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of Okhla assembly segment.

The cops mentioned that the ERO flagged four suspicious applications during routine verification, wherein three applicants have used fake BSES electricity bills while one has used a forged Aadhar card. Based on the evidence provided and a preliminary investigation, a case has been registered under section 336 (Forgery for the purpose of cheating) 340 (Using forged documents as genuine) of BNS, an official said.

The investigation is going on to further identify the suspected individuals and any possible accomplices or networks involved in these fraudulent activities, he added. The official mentioned that Delhi Police takes the sanctity of the electoral process very seriously and any attempts to manipulate or subvert the system through illegal means will be dealt with strictly.

“We will continue to work in coordination with the Election Commission and relevant authorities to identify and prevent any such cases in the future and to ensure free and fair elections”, he said.