2 arrested for forging documents to apply for voter ID ahead of Delhi polls

Two individuals have been arrested for allegedly attempting to obtain voter IDs using forged documents ahead of the Delhi legislative assembly elections, police said on Sunday.

The arrests were made following an official complaint by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of the Kirari assembly constituency, who flagged irregularities in the documents submitted by the suspects.

In the complaint dated December 30, 2024, the ERO highlighted the suspected forgery, prompting the police to register an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

A special investigation team was formed to probe the matter. While three cases mentioned in the complaint were verified as legitimate, one application raised suspicion.

The police identified the applicant as Juber, a cab driver from Uttar Pradesh, who had applied for voter registration to access government welfare schemes in Delhi.

Nadeem, the owner of a Jan Sewa Kendra in Mangolpuri, was found to have facilitated the application process.

Investigations revealed that Juber’s Aadhaar card had been tampered with. Although the Aadhaar number was verified as genuine, the residential address on the card had been altered.

Juber had handed over his original Aadhaar card to Nadeem, who allegedly modified the address and submitted it for voter registration.

The police stated that efforts are underway to identify potential accomplices and networks involved in these fraudulent activities. Further investigation is ongoing.