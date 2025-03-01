5 Nepali nationals arrested for drug trafficking in South-East Delhi

The Delhi Police have apprehended five Nepali nationals for supplying drugs, recovering approximately 4 kg of psychotropic substances, Rs 42,000 in cash, and nine mobile phones in South East Delhi, officials said on Saturday.

Acting on a credible tip-off, the police team intercepted a car in the Amar Colony area, where they recovered 290 grams of high-quality charas from two associates of the gang, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

To apprehend their accomplices, the police team conducted a detailed technical and manual investigation, identifying a rented room used by the suspects. A subsequent raid led to the arrest of two more associates along with additional cash and drugs.

The DCP further stated that the kingpin of the cartel, identified as Ram, was also arrested from the Sriniwaspuri area in South East Delhi, where cash was seized from him as well.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the group procured illegal contraband from Nepal, which was then smuggled into India and distributed across Delhi-NCR through their network.

Before engaging in drug trafficking, the suspects had worked in hotels and operated street food carts in various parts of the city, Singh added.