4,719 meetings conducted nationwide in ECI’s biggest engagement drive with political parties

The Election Commission of India (ECI), on Tuesday, disclosed that a total of 4,719 meetings were conducted with more than 28,000 representatives of political parties across the country till March 31 to resolve pending issues.

The poll panel said it conducted a series of structured engagements with political parties at the level of Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), District Election Officer (DEO), and Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) across the country. “In a span of 25 days and as of March 31, a total of 4,719 meetings were conducted, with 40 meetings by CEOs, 800 by DEOs, and 3,879 by EROs, engaging over 28,000 representatives of political parties nationwide,” the ECI said in a communiqué.

Advertisement

These meetings were held in accordance with the directives issued by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar along with Election Commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, during the CEOs conference held on March 4-5, at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) here in the national capital, it said.

Advertisement

The ECI said the engagements are aimed at resolving any pending issues by the concerned competent authority i.e. ERO or DEO or CEO within the existing legal framework of the Representation of the People Act 1950 and 1951, the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961 and the manuals, guidelines, and instructions issued by it from time to time.

The poll panel said it has sought an action taken report from all State/UT CEOs for further assessment and any issue, if unresolved within the existing legal framework, will be taken up by the Commission.

These engagements have been well-received by political parties, with active and enthusiastic participation across Assembly Constituencies, districts, and States/UTs, it added.