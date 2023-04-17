Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar joins Congress

In a setback to the BJP ahead of the Assembly elections in Karnataka, former Chief Minister and prominent Linagayat leader Jagadish Shettar today joined the Congress, saying he was joining the grand old party whole-heartedly.

Shettar, who quit the BJP yesterday after being denied party ticket to contest, arrived at the Congress office in Bengaluru this morning. His induction into the party took place in the presence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka state Congress chief D K Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Siddaramaiah.

“Yesterday I left BJP and today I joined the Congress party. Many are surprised as an opposition leader, former CM and party president is joining Congress. BJP has given me every position and being a party worker I always worked for the party’s growth. I thought being a senior leader, I will get the ticket, but when I came to know that I am not getting it, I was shocked. No one spoke to me nor tried to convince me, not even gave assurance about what position I will get,” Shettar told the media.

He slammed the BJP and alleged that the party has humiliated and ill-treated him. “I was humiliated and badly treated by the BJP leaders. A few leaders in the state are misusing the BJP system and it is hurtful,” he said.

Shettar further said, “I was contacted by (Congress leaders) D K Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, Surjewala and MB Patil. When they invited me I came without any other option. I am joining Congress wholeheartedly.”

Khare said the joining of the Congress by a prominent Lingayat leader would empower the party. “This will empower (the party), there is unity. This shows that everyone is happy with the atmosphere that is building up in Karnataka today and all leaders are connecting with us…This is not a question of Lingayats, they are connecting with us by looking at our programmes. We welcome them,” he told reporters.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai admitted that Shettar’s departure from the party might have an impact. ‘Jagadish Shettar is a senior leader and his leaving the party will have an impact. We tried pacifying him by offering a key position in New Delhi and also an Assembly ticket to his family member. But Shettar was very adamant about his Assembly ticket and did not agree to our terms. We will overcome his impact at Hubballi – Dharwad region.”