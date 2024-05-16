‘With every challenge sidelined, stage has been set to make Amit Shah the PM’, claims Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday reiterated his claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retire from politics when he turns 75 next year and Home Minister Amit Shah will succeed him.

Addressing a joint press conference with his INDIA bloc partner and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow, Kejriwal said, “The entire country has trust that Modi will not break his rule of retirement being at 75 years.”

The Aam Aadmi Party national convener claimed that “the stage has been set by the BJP to make Shah the PM.”

“For him, the BJP has sidelined every challenge like Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Dr Raman Singh, Vasundhara Raje, Manohar Lal Khattar, Devendra Fadnavis. Now the only challenge is Yogi Adityanath who will be removed within 2-3 months,” Kejriwal said.

The Delhi CM further stated that no BJP leader objected to what he said about Adityanath and claimed that Uttar Pradesh CM’s farewell is certain.

Kejriwal also claimed that the BJP will get less than 220 seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections as the saffron party’s seats would be reduced in several states, including Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi and Maharashtra.

“The trends show that the BJP is getting less than 220 seats. Their seats are going to be reduced in Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, UP, Bihar, Jharkhand and Rajasthan. BJP is not going to form its government, INDIA alliance is going to form its government…,” he asserted.

Also addressing the presser, Akhilesh Yadav exuded confidence that the INDIA bloc will trounce the BJP in the general elections.

“Out of 543 seats, BJP itself believes that they will not get more than 143 seats…,” Yadav claimed.