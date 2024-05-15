PM’s Hindu-Muslim statement a lie: MP Congress chief

Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Jitu Patwari on Wednesday asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent statement that he never does politics of Hindu-Muslim is totally false and a lie.

Addressing media persons at the party headquarters here, Patwari maintained that the Congress does not believe in what the PM said in his recent interview.

“The PM’s statement is a total lie and we contradict it,” he asserted.

The Congress leader also claimed that the BJP-led NDA would be reduced to around 150-200 seats in the country in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

“The people of the country have understood the BJP’s gimmicks and that will reflect in the general election results,” Patwari stated. He said the ongoing polls are a means to save democracy and the Constitution of the country.

The MP Congress president also accused the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh of rampant corruption, rising crimes and failure on all fronts.

“The crimes against SC/ST and women in MP have increased by 25 per cent and middlemen are running the government in all departments,” he alleged.

“We demand that CM Dr Mohan Yadav, who is also the state’s home minister, release a white paper on the law and order situation in MP,” Patwari said.

“The MP government has become a government of mafias and middlemen,” he alleged. “In the near future, I will release a detailed list of the names of middlemen who are involved with the CM and other ministers,” he declared.

Patwari also emphasised the need to strengthen the Congress in MP and underscored the importance of establishing an effective system to facilitate this. He indicated towards carrying out certain changes in the party’s organisational structure in the state in the near future to achieve this objective.

Patwari remarked that it wouldn’t be surprising if the Congress reaches the double-digit mark in Madhya Pradesh in the Lok Sabha polls.

Currently, the Congress holds only one seat in Chhindwara, while the BJP has the remaining 28 of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state.