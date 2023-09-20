Flight returns to Kolkata Airport as aircraft window develops crack

Due to a midair scare, a Kolkata to Mumbai SpiceJet flight, SG 515, with 176 passengers and 6 cabin crew members on board, returned to Kolkata Airport as soon after takeoff one of the cabin crew members noticed one of the windows of the aircraft cracked.

The pilot immediately responded to the situation and immediately established communication with Kolkata Airport’s Air Traffic Control (ATC) to report a mechanical issue. After a brief exchange, the ATC granted permission for an emergency landing at Kolkata Airport.

With the ATC’s authorization, the aircraft made a safe landing at Kolkata Airport at 7:45 am, approximately half an hour after the takeoff. All the passengers on board were then deplaned safely.

Authorities at the airport promptly initiated aircraft maintenance procedures to address the issue. While the exact cause of the crack in the window is under investigation, it is reassuring that the flight crew acted with alacrity to ensure the safety of all passengers and crew members.

While SpiceJet is yet to release an official statement about the incident, further information is expected as the investigation is in progress.