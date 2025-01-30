Fire in Mahakumbh: Couple of tents razed to ashes

A fire broke out in the tent city built at Chhatnag in Jhunsi of the Mahakumbh Mela area on Thursday.

Many tents (pandals) were razed to ashes. According to officials, a fire was reported in Sector-22 in the Prayagraj Mahakumbh Mela area.

The fire brigade reached the spot immediately and controlled it. Sources said there was no public at the place of the fire.

Earlier on January 19, a fire broke out in the Mahakumbh area in the Gita Press camp in Sector 19 near Shastri Bridge. Around 180 cottages of Geeta Press were burnt in the fire.