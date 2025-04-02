Fire in garage, 12 cars gutted in SW Delhi

Nearly a dozen cars were gutted in a fire that broke out in a garage in the wee hours of Wednesday in Dwarka, South West Delhi, police said.

The cops were alerted by the fire near an automobile garage in Sector 23, Dwarka, and a team rushed to the spot in Dhulsiras Village and found that the flames had been doused by the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) team.

The owner of the workshop, Ritik, said that the fire broke out late at night and gutted 10-12 cars that were parked nearby.

The exact cause of the flames is yet to be ascertained as the police are carrying out an investigation regarding the same.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the incident, the police said in a statement.

A massive fire broke out on Tuesday at a commercial complex in Central Delhi’s Jhandewalan, gutting the entire four-floor building and several cars parked below.

This was the second incident of fire in Delhi in a day as a distress call about a blaze in a slum cluster in New Seelampur was received by the DFS, which rushed seven fire tenders to the area.

DFS officials said the fire in two shanties was doused, and there were no reports of any injuries or casualties.