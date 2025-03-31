Winners of national drawing and painting competition of Maha Kumbh Mela-2025 announced

Vivek Sharma, a student of Maheshwari Public School, Ajmer Rajasthan, and Lavanya Thakur, a student of PM SHRI KV No.1, Binnaguri Cantt, West Bengal, have grabbed the first prize in drawing and painting competition respectively.

The All India Drawing & Painting competition based on the theme of Maha Kumbh Mela-2025 was organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education (MoE).

Advertisement

As many as 68,000 students from Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, and various CBSE schools, participated in the competition that was aimed to encourage young minds to artistically explore the essence of Maha Kumbh.

Advertisement

Laksharaj Jorwaj, a student of PM SHRI, NVS, Dausa, Rajasthan and Myra Godwaj, a student of Bharat Ram Global School, Gaziabad, UP stood second while, Avneesh Nand, (PM SHRI NVS, Bahuar, Sonebhadra) and Anushka Das (KVS, Bolpur, West Bengal) stood third in the competition.

The competition was organised with three themes including Bhavya Maha Kumbh, Divya Maha Kumbh and Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.

A statement from the Ministry of Education stated that the first prize for each category was Rs 15,000, with second and third prizes of Rs 10,000 and Rs 7,000, respectively.

Ten consolation prizes, including certificates and gift hampers, were also awarded in both categories. The competition was conducted for students of Classes 6th–8th from Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas and Central Board of Secondary Education-affiliated schools from across the country.