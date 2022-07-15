Fire in Delhi restaurant; no casualties

A fire broke out at a restaurant in Connaught Place here on Friday. Luckily, no casualties have been reported.

The blaze could be brought under control. According to the Delhi Fire Service department, the incident happened after a piece of furniture on the first floor of a restaurant caught fire.

“A fire call was received at 5.32 am from a restaurant in the Outer Circle Connaught Place, opposite Alka Hotel. A total of six fire tenders rushed to the site. Fire is brought under control and so far no one is injured,” the Delhi Fire Service department said.