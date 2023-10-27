SUV rams into policeman at Delhi Police picket; rogue driver booked

Video of a policeman at a Connaught Place police picket tossed into the air after being hit by a black SUV surfaced on social media. The incident took place on the intervening night of October 23- 24.

Recounting the incident that took place on Friday, the Delhi Police said the black Scorpio SUV hit a vehicle before ramming into the policeman and smashing into the barricades at the Chelmsford security picket.

Constable Ravi, who was injured in the incident, was rushed to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and was later discharged after medical treatment.

In the viral video, the constable could be seen speaking to the driver of a vehicle as a routine when the black Scorpio SUV emerges on the scene. The SUV suddenly rams into the stationery car. Before the policeman on duty could react, he is hit and tossed into the air by the rampaging vehicle.

The car does not stop there but hits the barricade and drags the fence along with the policeman to a distance before eventually coming to a halt.

Soon after the accident, the errant driver of the SUV, Ram Lakhan, was arrested on the spot and the vehicle was seized, the police said.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered in this regard, said the police.