Fire at multi-story building in Delhi’s Connaught Place

A fire broke out in a multi-story building at the Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place on Thursday afternoon. Luckily no one is reportedly hurt in the incident.

The blaze was brought under control by 2.10 minutes of efforts before commencing the cooling-off process, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

The fire, originating from the ground floor, spread to the fifth floor, which is said to be in the wastage shaft of the building.

Advertisement

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the fire official said.

According to a DFS official, a firefighting team was rushed to the spot, along with 15 fire tenders, soon after the incident was reported at around 12.56 pm.

Specialised unmanned firefighting systems were deployed along with the Bronto skylift system to easily reach out and douse the blaze in the tall building from outside.

The department also deployed its articulating water tower, and remote-controlled hose mounted on a crane to put off the blaze.

Due to the prominent location and size of the building, onlookers gathered around the spot in large numbers with many making videos and taking pictures of the fire-fighting operation involving a special lift and dousing system.