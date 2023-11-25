Connaught Place set to witness ‘Raahgiri Day’ on Sunday

The Delhi Police, Delhi Traffic Police and the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), in partnership with Raahgiri Foundation, will be organising ‘Raahgiri Day’ on Sunday (November 26) at Inner Circle, Connaught Place from 7 to 10 am.

The objective of the ‘Raahgiri Day’ is to redefine the streets making them accessible to all, especially pedestrians, ensuing their safety and sustainability.

Entry of motorised vehicles will be strictly prohibited on the ‘Raahgiri Day’ with the entire circuit of the inner circle becoming an exclusively pedestrian and cyclist zone. The objective of the event is to create a platform for healthy mobility thereby giving them an opportunity to reclaim streets, which are otherwise occupied by motorised vehicles.

With focus on seamless entertainment and holistic well-being, ‘Raahgiri Day’ has been lined up with a whole lot of activities such as puppet shows, yoga and zumba sessions, flash mob, dance, road safety awareness activities, nukkad nataks and pep-talk sessions.

Other major attractions of the day include traffic quiz and road safety workshop by the Delhi Traffic Police, a dog show by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police, orchestra by Delhi Police band, demonstration on self-defense techniques, etc.

Citizens of all age groups can participate in fascinating games and other activities like chess, tug-of-war, cricket, badminton, etc.

The event will be graced by senior officers of the Delhi Police, Delhi Administration, various civic interest groups, youth groups, NGOs, etc.