FIR against Digvijaya Singh

The police in Madhya Pradesh have booked Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh on the complaint of members of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) that Singh posted false and religiously inciting rumours on the social media a few days ago.

The case has been registered at the Kotwali police station in Damoh. According to police, the case has been registered on the complaint of Bajrang Dal and VHP leader Shambhu Vishwakarma and the FIR has been done under Sections 153-A, 177, 505 (2) and relevant sections of the IPC.

A few days ago, it was alleged on Digvijaya Singh’s twitter account that anti-social elements of the Bajrang Dal had placed a Shivling inside the Jain Temple of Kundalpur and were creating ruckus there.

A team of the police and district administration authorities of Damoh was rushed to the spot to verify the situation. However, police officials said the allegation of Singh was found to be false and misleading.

Even the members of the Jain community along with VHP and Bajrang Dal leaders had said publicly that no such incident had occurred, as was alleged by Digvijaya Singh.

Consequently, the VHP and Bajrang Dal lodged a complaint against Singh.

According to Damoh CSP Abhishek Tiwari, an FIR has been registered against Digvijaya Singh and further investigations are on in the matter.