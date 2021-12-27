FIR against 6 in Muzaffarpur noodles factory blast

An FIR has been registered against six people after a boiler blast at a noodles factory in Muzaffarpur claimed seven lives on Sunday.

Those booked included the factory’s owner and manager.

The FIR was registered on Sunday night on the statements of the employees of the factory who claimed that the maintenance of the boiler was due for last one year.

“We had pointed out the issues to the manager and owner. The servicing of the boiler was due for last one year. Apart from excessive load on it, there was a leakage as well. The boiler was being used round the clock,” said an employee Rajesh Kumar, who worked as a boiler operator.

Since Monday was his weekly off, he did not go to the factory, he added.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

State Labour Minister Jibesh Kumar visited Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur and directed the medical officers to ensure complete and proper treatment of injured. Six persons are currently undergoing treatment in SKMCH.

District administration has recovered seven bodies from the debris.

Of the deceased, six have have been identified as Sanjiv Kumar, Vishal Kumar, Kundan Kumar, Om Prakash, Vivek Kumar Sada and Satyam Kumar.

The explosion was so intense that it could be heard 5 km away from the spot. The noodles factory is located at Bela industrial area phase 2 of Muzaffarpur.