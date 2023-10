Uttar Pradesh: WWF, Forest dept teams count Dolphins in Ganges River through GPS

The teams of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and Forest Department are counting dolphins with the help of GPS in Garh Ganga at Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh. The team so far counted four dolphins in the Garh Ganga of Garhmukteshwar area.

Regarding the ongoing dolphin census in Garh Ganga, DFO Sanjay Kumar Mall said, “This is a campaign named Meri Ganga Meri Dolphin 2023 campaign. Under this, counting of dolphins is being done in river Ganga from near Muzaffarpur Barrage to the entire Narora Barrage. In this, counting is being done through joint action by both WWF and Forest Department teams. There is a method of counting in it, such that there are two teams, each of which runs at a speed of 10 kilometres per hour, and there is a gap of 10 minutes between them. The entire team from Muzaffarpur to Narora Barrage will see how many dolphins dip in this interval.”

“That team watches the dolphin diving and notes down its GPS location, and then another team comes and notes down its GPS location. It shows that if it comes after an interval of 10 minutes then it is the same dolphin, if it does not come then it is another dolphin then the counting is done in the same way,” DFO Sanjay Kumar added.

The DFO also said that in the old data, there were 22 dolphins counted in 2015, 30 dolphins in 2016, 32 dolphins in 2017, 33 dolphins in 2018, 35 dolphins in 2019 and 41 dolphins in 2020.

“We have seen 4 dolphins from Brajghat to Puth Ghat till now,” the DFO added.