Film policy to develop Himachal as a favourite film destination

Aiming to boost cinematic exploration and develop Himachal Pradesh as a favourite film production destination, the state government has given its nod to a comprehensive Film Policy.

“Himachal Pradesh has rich culture, history, picturesque locations and all weather locations for film shooting. Many blockbuster movies have been shot in Himachal Pradesh and now our Government intends to give a fillip to this sector so that employment opportunities are offered to the local youth besides providing film-making opportunities to the local talent,” said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here on Monday.

The new Film Policy has been formulated to develop Himachal as a favourite destination for film production, to disseminate information about the state’s culture, history, heritage, traditions and captivating unexplored places through films, he added.

Advertisement

The Policy also intends to attract additional capital investments in the state through the film industry, said the Chief Minister.

A Film Facilitation Cell will be set up in the Department of Information and Public Relations and it will act as Single Window for permission, ensuring a swift online process within three working days.

This will also assist producers in obtaining necessary permissions and serve as a Central Repository Linked with the web portal of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The film producers will be offered more developed shooting locations with improved amenities and the State Government will also encourage the private companies to set up production houses, maintaining a list of available equipment online.

He further said that the state government will institute Annual Film Awards for quality films, with at least 50 per cent shooting in the state.

In addition, talented children and youth of the state, joining professional courses in performing arts and other related courses from reputed National level Institutions will also be encouraged under ‘Kalakar Protsahan Yojna’, he added.

“Our Government intends to nurture the talent of the State and offer them job avenues in the related field,” said Sukhu.

A Film Development Fund will also be created for organizing festivals, awards and related activities, which will be managed by the Department of Information and Public Relations under the guidance of HP Film Development Council.

This Council will devise strategies for the development of the film sector in the State and will also give recommendations to the State Government for developing or upgrading necessary infrastructure. This will also monitor the effective implementation of the Film Policy and make suggestions for amendments from time to time.

The new Film Policy embraces a holistic approach, from streamlined facilitation for the film-makers to nurturing local talents and promoting the State’s cultural richness, said the Chief Minister.

This comprehensive initiative marks a significant step towards making Himachal a vibrant hub for the film industry, he added.