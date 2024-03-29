Govt issues advisory against calls impersonating DoT, threatening to disconnect mobile numbers

The government has issued an advisory to the people cautioning them against calls being received by them wherein the callers, in the name of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), are threatening that their mobile numbers would be disconnected or their mobile numbers are being misused in some illegal activities.

The DoT has also cautioned them about WhatsApp calls from foreign-origin mobile numbers (like +92-xxxxxxxxxx) in which there are elements who are impersonating government officials and duping the people.

“Cyber criminals through such calls try to threaten/steal personal information to carry out cyber-crime/financial frauds. The DoT does not authorise anyone to make such calls on its behalf and has advised people to stay vigilant and not share any information on receiving such calls,” an official press note on Friday said.

The DoT has advised citizens to report such fraud communications at the ‘Chakshu-Report Suspected Fraud Communications’ facility of the Sanchar Saathi portal (www.sancharsaathi.gov.in). Such proactive reporting helps the DoT in preventing the misuse of telecom resources for cyber-crime, financial fraud, etc.

Further, citizens can check the mobile connections in their name at the ‘Know Your Mobile Connections’ facility of Sanchar Saathi portal (www.sancharsaathi.gov.in) and report any mobile connection not taken by them or not required.

The DoT has also advised citizens to report at cyber-crime helpline number 1930 or www.cybercrime.gov.in in case anyone has already become a victim of cyber-crime or financial fraud.