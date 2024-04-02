Summer vacations extended till 2 june

For the students of government and government-aides schools in the state, there is good news, which came from Nabanna, today.

Come 6 May, students would be in for an extended summer vacation, till 2 June.

The decision was taken keeping in mind the scorching heat and the staggered schedules of seven-phase Parliamentary election that would kick off on 19 April in North Bengal.

Informing this, officials of the West Bengal Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, as well in a notification issued today, said that keeping the soaring mercury in the month of May, which is expected to rise to high levels, could affect health on the school children. The staggered schedule of polling during the period also played a role in the decision to extend spell of summer vacation till 2 June.

In a normal scenario, said an official, who sought anonymity that the summer vacation in government and government-aided schools does start around 9 May and continue till 20 May but this time Lok Sabha elections played the pivotal role in the extension of summer vacation.