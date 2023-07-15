Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said as the land holding is continuously shrinking, farmers need to find alternative means to generate additional sources of income.

Interacting with beneficiaries of mini and hi-tech dairies of the Animal Husbandry Department through audio conferencing as part of the ‘CM ki Vishesh Charcha’ programme today, the CM said dairy schemes are being run by the state government to enable the small farmers and youth in rural areas to start their own ventures.

Khattar said under the scheme, which aims to increase milk production along with providing self-employment opportunities to the youth, 25 per cent subsidy is given on the cost of the milch animals for the setting up of a mini dairy of up to 10 milch animals.

He said under the scheme to provide employment to scheduled caste people, 50 per cent subsidy is given on opening a dairy of two or three milch animals.

This apart, interest subvention is given on the setting up of hi-tech dairy of 20 or more milch animals. As many as 13,244 dairies have so far been established during the tenure of the present government, the CM added.

Advertisement He said the Sanjhi Dairy project has been started by the State Government, under which a shed is built on panchayat land for cattle owners who do not have enough space to keep their animals.

Meanwhile, referring to the heavy rains that lashed different parts of the State recently, Khattar said crops have been damaged due to excessive rainfall in Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat and Kaithal districts. Instructions have been given to the deputy commissioners of these districts to get green or dry fodder from the districts where there is no problem of water logging and make it available to the cattle rearers.

He assured all assistance to the cattle rearers of the State for the animal husbandry businesses so that the vital contribution of animal husbandry in the development of the rural economy of the state could increase further.