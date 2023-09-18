Farmer faces harassment, commits suicide in MP’s Chhindwara

A 50-year-old farmer committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh after allegedly facing harassment from the moneylenders.

The incident occurred in Nimni village of Chhindwara district on September 16.

Police said that they found the farmer’s body hanging from a tree at his farmland.

The deceased farmer has been identified as Anand Thakre. The police said that the victim left behind a suicide note alleging harassment by some moneylenders.

The victim’s family and villagers staged a protest demanding legal action against the moneylenders named in the suicide note, local area police station in-charge Jitendra Yadav said.

Yadav said that a case has been registered against four persons under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Borrowers Protection Act.

He said that Thakre has also named a company in the suicide note and the names of other accused will be added to the case after the probe.

The victim in the suicide note has claimed that he had repaid the money he owed and the sum was more than the principal amount.

Police said that Thakre also mortgaged his farm and a plot to a company to repay the loans, but the harassment continued.