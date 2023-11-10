Explore the Unknown Facts About Dhanteras

As Dhanteras approaches, set to be celebrated nationwide on November 10th this year, delve into the lesser-known facets of this auspicious occasion. Recognized for its significance in acquiring gold, silver, and even electronics, Dhanteras is revered for invoking the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera, and Lord Dhanvantari, ushering in wealth, prosperity, and well-being for those seeking their divine favor. Also known as Dhantrayodashi, the day symbolizes ‘Dhan’ (wealth) and ‘teras’ (the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Kartik month), marking the commencement of the Diwali festival. During Dhanteras, vibrant rangolis adorn homes, welcoming Goddess Lakshmi, while the illumination of diyas is intended to ward off evil and invite good fortune. Here, we shed light on some intriguing yet little-known facts about Dhanteras.

Mythological Roots of Dhanteras

According to mythology, during the churning of the ocean for Amrita—the elixir of life—Lord Dhanvantari emerged from the depths, holding the coveted Amrita in hand. This divine healer, a reincarnation of Vishnu, is believed to have bestowed the gift of medicine upon the Earth, leading to the celebration of Dhanteras.

Legends Surrounding Dhanteras

In a captivating legend, it is recounted that King Hima’s son faced a fatal snakebite on the fourth day of his marriage. To avert this tragedy, his wife prevented him from sleeping that night, surrounding him with all her gold jewelry while singing enchanting tunes. Yamraj, appearing as a snake to claim the prince’s life, was captivated by her melodies and spared the young man. This legend attributes the practice of buying gold and silver on Dhanteras to repel evil and attract good fortune to the family.

Deep Dan Tradition

On this propitious day, a ‘Deep Dan’ is offered to Yamraj, aimed at averting evil and preventing premature death among loved ones. Diyas, positioned at the entrance facing south, are often accompanied by the addition of coins. Many believe that keeping the diyas lit throughout the night safeguards against misfortune and death.

Lakshmi Puja Narrative

The worship of Goddess Lakshmi on Dhanteras is rooted in a distinctive tale. It is said that during a visit to Earth with Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi succumbed to earthly temptations, tasting sugarcane juice despite a warning from Lord Vishnu. As a consequence, she was sentenced to spend 12 years on Earth as a farmer’s laborer. Over this period, the farmer flourished, and at the end of 12 years, Goddess Lakshmi revealed her true identity, vowing to visit the farmer’s home every year on the day of Dhanteras.

As Dhanteras unfolds this year, these narratives and traditions add depth to the celebration, weaving together myth and legend in a tapestry of cultural significance.