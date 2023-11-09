Dhanteras 2023 SMS Wishes, WhatsApp Messages

Dhanteras, a significant Hindu festival celebrated in India and other parts of the world, marks the beginning of the grand Diwali festivities. It is a day dedicated to invoking the blessings of the goddess of wealth, Goddess Lakshmi, and celebrating prosperity and good fortune. One of the most convenient ways to convey your heartfelt Dhanteras wishes to your loved ones is through a thoughtful SMS. Here we’ll explore the significance of Dhanteras and provide you with some heartwarming SMS messages and whatsapp wishes to share with your friends and family.

The Significance of Dhanteras

Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi or Dhanvantari Trayodashi, falls on the 13th day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik, according to the Hindu calendar. This day holds immense importance, as it is believed to be the day when Lord Dhanvantari, the divine physician, emerged from the churning of the ocean with the elixir of life, known as Amrita. Hindus worship Lord Dhanvantari and seek his blessings for good health and well-being.

Moreover, Dhanteras is closely associated with the worship of Goddess Lakshmi, who is revered as the goddess of wealth, prosperity, and fortune. On this auspicious day, people clean and decorate their homes, light oil lamps, and perform pujas to welcome the goddess into their homes. It is also customary to buy and exchange gold, silver, or utensils as a symbol of wealth and good fortune.

Dhanteras SMS Wishes and WhatsApp Messages

1. “On this Dhanteras, may Goddess Lakshmi bless you with wealth, health, and happiness. Happy Dhanteras!”

2. “May this Dhanteras light up new dreams, fresh hopes, and fill your days with pleasant surprises. Happy Dhanteras!”

3. “Wishing you a Dhanteras filled with the divine blessings of Lord Dhanvantari and the eternal prosperity of Goddess Lakshmi.”

4. “May the divine light of Dhanteras remove all darkness from your life and fill it with endless happiness and prosperity. Happy Dhanteras!”

5. “As you buy gold, silver, or utensils, may you invest in a future filled with wealth, joy, and success. Happy Dhanteras!”

6. “On this Dhanteras, may your life shine with the glow of happiness and the richness of good health. Happy Dhanteras!”

7. “May this Dhanteras bring you the key to open the doors of wealth and happiness. Happy Dhanteras!”

8. “Wishing you a Dhanteras full of sparkling moments, warm memories, and all the success you deserve. Happy Dhanteras!”

9. “Let the lights of Dhanteras guide you towards a prosperous and fulfilling life. Happy Dhanteras!”

10. “May the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras fill your life with the wealth of love, joy, and good fortune. Happy Dhanteras!”

Dhanteras is a time for celebration and reflection on the importance of wealth and prosperity in our lives. It’s an opportunity to express your good wishes to family and friends, and what better way to do so than through a heartfelt SMS or a whatsapp message? As you celebrate this auspicious day, remember the significance of Dhanteras and share your blessings and positive energy with your loved ones through these SMS and whatsapp wishes. May the light of Dhanteras shine upon you and bring abundance and happiness into your life. Happy Dhanteras!