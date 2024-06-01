Exit polls: BJP on firmer footing in Madhya Pradesh

Most exit polls of Lok Sabha elections for the 29 seats of Madhya Pradesh have predicted that the ruling BJP is either likely to make a clean sweep or win more than 25 seats in the state.

As per reports, TV9 Bharatvarsh, Pollstar and Peoples Insight exit poll has predicted that the BJP will win all 29 seats in the state.

The poll has predicted that the BJP will wrest the Chhindwara seat too from the Congress, which is presently held by Nakul Nath, son of former MP CM Kamal Nath. This seat has been with the Congress for many years.

ABP C-Voter exit poll has predicted one-three seats to the Congress and 26-28 to the BJP.

India Today Axis-My India exit poll has given 27-28 seats to the BJP.

India TV CNX exit poll has also predicted 28-29 seats for the BJP.

News 18 exit poll has also predicted that the BJP will win 26-29 seats in MP.

The actual results of the Lok Sabha polls would be known on 4 June.