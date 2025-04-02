MP CM announces aid to his state labourers killed in Gujarat blast

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has announced that financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each will be provided to the families of all the labourers from MP, who lost their lives in the fireworks factory accident in Deesa area of Banaskantha, Gujarat.

The CM said that the injured workers will receive Rs 50,000 each as aid.

Dr Yadav stated that the Minister for Scheduled Caste Welfare, Nagar Singh Chauhan, and police and administrative officials have been sent to the accident site in Banaskantha for coordination.

The CM assured that the government stands firmly with the affected families in this time of distress and is committed to providing them with all possible assistance, and every necessary support will be extended to the victims and their families.

All the 18 labourers who were killed in the deadly blast inside the illegal firecracker factory in Gujarat on Tuesday were from the Harda and Dewas districts of MP.

Ten of the deceased were from Sandalpur and Khategaon areas in Dewas, while eight hailed from Handia in Harda district.

The deceased from Harda district included a mother and her three sons, identified as Guddi Bai (30), Vijay (17), Ajay (16) and Krishna (12).

Amongst the 10 deceased from Dewas district, six were from one family of Sandalpur area and four were from another family of the Khategaon area.

The six from Sandalpur were identified as Lakhan Bhopa (24), his wife Sunita (20), mother Keshar Bai (50), sisters Radha and Rukma, and brother Abhishek.

The four deceased members of the family from Khategaon include Rakesh (30), his wife Lali (25) and daughter Kiran (5), and his brother Pankaj (40).