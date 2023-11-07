Empowering women will lead to a developed nation: Delhi LG Saxena

Sabka Prayas will make India a developed nation during Amrit Kaal: PM
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena attended the sixth convocation ceremony of the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) on Tuesday and hailed the institute for producing a talented pool of trained women engineers who can contribute to nation-building.
Saxena, who is also the chancellor of the university, said, “It is commendable to witness the rapid growth of the first technical university for women, committed to producing a talented pool of trained women engineers who can contribute to nation-building.”
He said empowering women will ultimately lead towards a developed nation.
Former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu was also present at the ceremony. He encouraged the graduating women to pursue integrity, professional competence, and commitment for a successful career, setting examples for women everywhere.
Amita Dev, the vice chancellor of the university, said, “It is a matter of immense pride to acknowledge that the varsity has realized its vision of establishing a high-quality, research-led institute with a focus on technology, management, architecture, humanities, and allied areas for female students. I firmly believe that the women graduates of this university possess the requisite technical skills, integrity, and responsibility for professional tasks.”
A total of 552 undergraduates, 172 postgraduates, and 15 doctorates were awarded degrees during the convocation ceremony.
