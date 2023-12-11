PM calls for people’s participation in building a developed nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday emphasised that the roadmap of India’s progress will not be decided by the government alone but by the entire nation, saying “Viksit Bharat has to be built through Sabka Prayas only.”

Launching ‘Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice of Youth’ via video conferencing, Narendra Modi said, “Every citizen of the country will have to give inputs and actively participate in accomplishing the mission of a developed India. Even the biggest objective can be achieved by the mantra of Sabka Prayas (people’s participation).”

The PM addressed the vice-chancellors of universities, heads of institutes and faculty members in workshops organised at Raj Bhawans across the country to mark the beginning of the initiative.

He lauded the contribution of all the governors of states and Union territories in bringing together all the stakeholders who hold the responsibility of guiding the youth of the nation in accomplishing the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047. The PM highlighted the role of educational institutions in the personality development of an individual and said that a nation becomes developed only with the development of its people.

Mr Modi said in the life of any nation, history provides a time period when the nation can make exponential strides in its development journey. For India, this is the period in the history of India when the country will take a quantum leap.

He gave the examples of many neighbouring countries which took a quantum jump in a set timeframe and turned into developed nations. For India, ”Yahi Samay hai, Sahi Samay hai (this is the right time),” he said, adding that each and every moment of this ‘Amrit Kaal’ should be utilised.

“Today, every institution and every individual should move with a resolution that every effort and act will be for Viksit Bharat. The aim of your goals, your resolutions should be only one – developed India,” he said, emphasising that teachers and universities should ponder over finding ways to make India a developed country at a faster pace and also identify specific sectors for improvement.

PM Modi underlined the need to channel the energy of the students and the youth of every university towards achieving the common goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’. Noting the diversity of ideas, he stressed linking all the streams towards building a developed India.

He urged everyone to go beyond their limits to contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047 and suggested running special campaigns in every college and university in the country to connect more and more youth with this campaign. He also mentioned the launch of Ideas Portal related to Viksit Bharat and informed that suggestions can be given on five different themes.

The PM emphasised the need to create an ‘Amrit’ generation which keeps the national interest paramount. He stressed the need to go beyond education and skills and called for alertness for the national interest and civic sense among the citizens.

Noting that the rapidly increasing population of the country is empowered by youth, Mr Modi pointed out that India is going to be the leader in terms of the working-age population for the coming 25-30 years and the world recognises this. “Youth power is both the agent of change and also the beneficiary of change,” he said.

He stressed moulding the voice of the country’s youth into the policy strategy for building a developed India and highlighted the role of educational institutions that maintain maximum contact with the youth.