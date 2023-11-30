We will make India a developed nation by 2047: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur asserted that the country would become a developed nation by 2047 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Participating in the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Abhiyan’ in the Una district, on Thursday the minister inaugurated the Information, Education and Communication (IEC) aimed for regional development and public awareness under the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’, a nationwide outreach programme to create awareness among people about central government schemes and ensure that the benefits reach to the common masses.

The event coincided with the nationwide launch of the ‘Drone Didi’ scheme, which aims to provide drone operation skills to women self-help groups and these skills will transform the delivery of pesticides and urea in agricultural fields through the use of drones.

While talking to media persons, Anurag Singh Thakur, giving information about Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra, said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set before the country the goal of a developed India by 2047, in which every Indian is making his contribution with full dedication,” he said.

During the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp ‘Yatra programme in the Una district which falls under his parliamentary constituency, he met the beneficiaries of various public welfare schemes started by prime minister and listened to their experiences.

“We will make India a developed nation before 2047. The vans flagged off will visit 2,69,000 panchayats and ensure that people know about the schemes of the Government of India. This journey will instill confidence and resolve in every Indian to contribute in making India a developed country. Youth, farmers, women, poor, entrepreneurs, every section together will create a developed India,” he said.

The Union minister expressed confidence in the transformative impact of ‘Drone Didi’ Scheme on the women of Himachal Pradesh and the entire country and expressed hope that it will provide them with entrepreneurial skills and financial strength.

He said, “The prime minister’s guarantees are always successful. These vehicles travelling to every corner of the country is giving confidence to the people that Modi has given corruption free governance in the last 9 years. Over the years, more than 13.5 crore poor people of the country have been brought out of the poverty line. More than 4 crore pucca houses, 13 crore toilets and tap water have been provided to 14 crore houses to the needy. More than 60 crore needy people of the country have been provided financial assistance annually,” he said.

Furthermore, Health insurance up to Rs 5 lakh is being provided and 5 kg ration is being given free every month to more than 80 crore people, he said, adding that Modi has given free ration to the poor for 3 years through Pradhan Mantri Anna Yojana and a decision has been taken to extend it till 2028.

“Apart from this, Antyodaya families will continue to get 35 kg of food grains for free. This is Modi’s guarantee to the country,” said Thakur.

He said that the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ campaign is in line with the government’s vision of inclusive growth, economic growth and creating a knowledge-driven society.

The IEC vans, starting their journey in Una district, will play a vital role in connecting with the community, addressing concerns and promoting key developmental initiatives, he added.

Responding to a media query Thakur said, “Congress’s guarantees are fake like their leaders and have failed just like their governments.”

“Ask any women whether they have received Rs 500 per month. It has been about a year since the government was formed. By now they should have got Rs 18,000, however not even 18 paise has come in their bank accounts,” he said taking a jibe at the Congress government guarantee.

“They promised to buy Rs 2 kg of cow dung and Rs 100 kg of milk from every farmer but nothing has been done. The promise of 300 units of free electricity is still a sham, whereas instead the people’s electricity bills are getting higher. There was talk of a start-up fund of Rs 600 crores, not even Rs 6 crores have been given so far,” he claimed.