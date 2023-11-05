Elvish Yadav stopped by Rajasthan police in Kota, released later

After an FIR was filed against him in the snake venom supply case, YouTuber Elvish Yadav on Saturday was stopped by Rajasthan police in Kota during routine checking.

Elvish earlier denied the charges against him in the matter.

Along with him, 5 others were named by the UP Police as being behind the alleged supply of snake venom at rave parties.

After stopping Elvish and others during routine checking, Rajasthan Police talked to the senior police officials concerned with the case.

He was released later, police said.

Kota Police Sub-inspector, Vishnu said, “During routine checking, we stopped a vehicle in which 4-5 people were travelling. One of them was Elvish Yadav. We came to know that a case had been registered against him in Noida. We called up the concerned DCP, ACP and came to know that he is not wanted in that case which is under investigation. Hence we released him.”

Advertisement

Earlier, Elvish, in a personalised YouTube video on Saturday denied charges against him saying that he is ready to surrender if found to be involved in the matter.

“When I woke up I saw the FIR in which it was written that there was Maneka Gandhi’s NGO (People for Animals) who has filed this case. That lady was saying that I roam around with snakes around my neck. All that was for the shooting of a song and nothing else. I will not spoil the name of myself and my family by indulging in all these illegal activities. If I have even one per cent involvement in this case, I will surrender myself, whether the punishment is 10 years or 100 years. Everyone knows that my level has not fallen so low that I will do these kinds of work,” Elvish said.