Election Commission to announce dates for assembly elections in 5 states today

The upcoming assembly elections in five states – Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana will be announced today by The Election Commission of India (ECI).

The press conference by poll panel has called a at 12 PM today to announce the polling dates, the number of phases, and the dates for filing and withdrawing nominations.

These assembly elections will be a major test for all the major political parties, including the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the main opposition Congress, and the regional parties.

Advertisement

The Congress is in power in two of the five states – Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, while the BJP is the ruling party in Madhya Pradesh. The KCR-led Bharat Rashtra Samiti is in power in Telangana, and the Mizo National Front (MNF) is in power in Mizoram.

The terms of the legislative assemblies in these five states are due to expire between December 2023 and January 2024. The ECI typically announces the election schedule six to eight weeks before the term of the legislative assembly expires.

Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Telangana may vote in a single phase, like the last time in 2018, EC sources said. Where as in Chhattisgarh, polling may be held in two phases, similar to how it happened in 2018.