Ego at its peak: Congress slams BJP for inducting Srikaranpur candidate as minister in Raj cabinet

The Opposition Congress on Saturday slammed the ruling Bhajanlal Sharma government in Rajasthan after BJP candidate from Srikaranpur constituency, Surendra Pal Singh was inducted as a minister in the state cabinet.

The Congress has accused the BJP of defying the election commission, violating the Model Code of Conduct and luring the voters of Srikaranpur by inducing Singh as a minister.

Elections are scheduled to be held in Srikaranpur constituency of Sri Ganganagar district on January 5.

“Today we saw that BJP’s ego was at peak… BJP has defied the Election Commission and violated the Model Code of Conduct by administering the oath of office to a BJP candidate from Srikaranpur, Surendra Pal Singh TT… We condemn this. BJP does not believe in the Constitution and Election Commission…,” Rajasthan Congress leader Govind Singh Dotasra said.

Earlier today, Rajasthan cabinet witnessed it’s first expansion more than two weeks after Bhajanlal Sharma took oath as chief minister and Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa as his deputies.

In the cabinet expansion, 21 newly elected MLAs and the Srikaranpur constituency candidate took oath as minister.

12 MLAs – Kirodi Lal Meena, Madan Dilawar, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Gajendra Singh Khimsar, Babulal Kharadi, Jogaram Patel, Suresh Singh Rawat, Avinash Gehlot, Joraram Kumawat, Hemant Meena, Kanhaiya Lal Choudhary and Sumit Godara – took oath as the cabinet ministers in the state government.

Sanjay Sharma, Gautam Kumar, Jhabar Singh Kharra, Surendra Pal Singh and Heeralal Nagar were sworn in as the Ministers of State (MoS) with independent charge.

Five MLAs — Ottaram Dewasi, Manju Baghmar, Vijay Singh Choudhary, KK Bishnoi and Jawahar Singh Beda — took oath as Minister of State (MoS).